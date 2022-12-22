Feral Interactive has announced that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris They were postponed up Nintendo Switch: scheduled for this year, the two games will be available on the hybrid console during 2023.

Waiting to understand what the new Tomb Raider game produced by Amazon Games will be like, we will therefore be able to find the Crystal Dynamics spin-offs on Switch that experimented with different solutions than in the past.

In fact, we are talking about cooperative-based action adventure experiences, with a three-quarter view from above and several innovations introduced for the occasion both in terms of puzzles and exploration and combat.

Feral Interactive, which will take care of the conversions, said it is considering the possibility of publishing Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris also in physical format, although for the moment the idea is to go out exclusively digitally via the eShop.