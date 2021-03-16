It finally happened, Fortnite The sixth season of its second chapter has just started with changes to the island and several adjustments to the game that will surely put to the test the mechanics that players are just getting to know. Now with each start comes a new battle pass and characters to unlock.

The battle pass usually presents both original characters and some licenses that you should not lose sight of. This time we have the arrival of Lara Croft of tomb Raider and also to Raven of the Teen titans. This could be the first time a Square Enix character has arrived Fortnite.

Now what happened to the Isle of Fortnite? Agent Jones, with the help of hunters from other realities, managed to contain Zero Point, but reality collapsed and restored the island’s natural balance.

What you are going to experience when you start season 6 of the second episode of Fortnite It is a very short story that will reveal many details of what is happening with the Island. This will take you to the next phase of the game and a totally renewed experience.

Gone was the ‘modern stage’ that accompanied Fortnite in its season 5. Now we have a wild island with animals and many adjustments to almost all the aesthetics of the game. Sure, some of the places you already know got a new presentation, but you’ll have to find out when you play.

Also, we are going to tell you what you can find in the battle pass of Fortnite (with everything and its official description):

Agent Jones : Willing to do anything to save Reality.

: Willing to do anything to save Reality. Lara Croft : The newest addition to our “Legends of the Game” series.

: The newest addition to our “Legends of the Game” series. Tarana : Embrace the untamed.

: Embrace the untamed. Root : Search the mysteries of La Aguja

: Search the mysteries of La Aguja Co-commander : Born of the wild.

: Born of the wild. Raven Renaissance : Founding member of the “Young Titans”.

: Founding member of the “Young Titans”. Spire Assassin : One with La Aguja.

: One with La Aguja. Neymar Jr

Yes, as you just read, Neymar Jr. will join Fortnite with a skin that will be part of the battle pass. It will surely be a mechanic similar to that of the Predator, since that was an event that you had to unlock. What do you think of the content of this occasion? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks.

