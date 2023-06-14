Terrible accident in the Modena area yesterday evening: the car in which a young local couple was traveling caught fire after a head-on

A terrifying road accident, which occurred yesterday evening in the Modena area, unfortunately cost the life of one young couple of the area. Their names were Stefano and Lara, they were respectively 27 and 25 years old and had been living together in Sassuolo for a few months. After the head-on crash between their car and another coming from the opposite direction, the car they were traveling in caught fire and the flames left them no way out.

Unfortunately, the number of road victims in Italy and often the people who lose their lives in dramatic clashes are very young, with a whole life ahead of them.

A particularly serious one occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday 13 June, in Modena. More precisely on the so-called street Foothillsin the area of Savignano sul Panaro.

A young couple traveling in a Toyota Yaris collided frontally against another car, a Mercedes Class A which came in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, the two cars ended up completely destroyed and the Yaris also caught fire.

Immediately intervened on the spot, alerted by witnesses, i rescuers doctors, the Fire Brigade of the nearby stations, the Carabinieri and the agents of the local Police.

Unfortunately, the traumas sustained in the impact and the flames that have enveloped the passenger compartment they left no way out for the two boyfriendsfor which there was nothing to do but declare their deaths.

The shattered dreams of a young couple

For hours, the stretch of road was closed to traffic, to allow the personnel in charge of removing the two vehicles involved and the armed forces to carry out all the reliefs of the case.

We will try to understand the causes that led to the clash and to reconstruct the exact dynamic of the accident.

A 27-year-old boy was traveling on the Mercedes, who fortunately is not in danger of life, albeit seriously injured.

As mentioned, Lara Zanni was only 25 years old, her partner Papotto was 27 instead. They were originally from Sassuolo and she Formigine he and they had been living together in the city of Lara for a few months.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours. The couple’s closest friends were incredulous, the mayor of Formigine was also shocked Mary Costiwho on behalf of all citizens expressed closeness to Stefano’s family and his partner Lara.