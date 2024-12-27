There is no doubt that 2024 has been a good year for Lara Álvarez. The presenter ends the exercise with unbeatable job prospectsbut what has undoubtedly filled him with happiness has been finding a new love. His name is Perico Durán, he is 46 years old, he is a returning commander and his girlfriend is at his feet. This is what she herself has confessed when speaking about him in public for the first time and stating that she feels “very excited» with this adventure.

It was in November when the magazine ‘Diez Minutos’ published the first images of the couple during a trip they both took to Paris to celebrate the pilot’s birthday. Then the most impatient Internet users went to the social networks and many were surprised that the man He has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram and has them well served with the information and advice it offers to combat the fear of flying.

Little by little more details became known and one of the most striking is that we cannot speak of a crush either. It turns out that Lara Álvarez and Perico Durán have known each other for years, although It was now that the flame of love was lit.

Isabel Pantoja fan

The commander, who is usually liked on social media, published some photos of the couple from a trip they took together to Rome more than a decade ago. Thus, one of the things that both have in common is the taste for travel and a few weeks ago they were taking a walk through Egypt, where they took a cruise along the Nile and also visited the Pyramids.









Back in Spain, Lara Álvarez has found time to go to the concert in Madrid with which Isabel Pantoja closed her 50th anniversary tour and the first thing she did was admit to journalists that she is a follower of the singer because of her grandmother and her mother.

«My grandmother was the number one fan. Since I was little I have listened to Pantoja in my house. I have always seen the Pantoja posters in my grandmother’s kitchen. Then my mother, who is a big follower too. And now, accompanying my mother… my grandmother is not there. But well, we have it very much in mind,” said Lara Álvarez upon her arrival at Ifema, where the concert was held.

“I’m up for a bombing”

Despite her initial resistance, the presenter had to face questions from journalists regarding her new partner. Tried to sneak awaybut when he saw that he had no easy escape route, he responded with some nerve, although with great politeness.

“Since you have a pilot boyfriend, girl, you’ve been traveling every day,” the journalist told her, to which she replied; «Man, I did it before. Don’t put a trip in front of me because I won’t say no to you. I’m up for a bombing, honestly. I love to travel and I am very, very happy, very happy».

Then we had to pull the son, because the moment required it. They were the first words of Lara Álvarez speaking for the first time in public about her new love. «I’m very excited, honestly.. “I’m very happy,” she said. In the distance, another of the reporters made reference to Perico’s physique. “He’s handsome, by the way,” they told him. To which Lara Álbarez replied: “Thank you very much, thank you very much… it is.”