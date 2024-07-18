Two boys, of Tunisian origin, slaughtered, skinned and ate a sheep in a public park. They were arrested in Pizzoli, in the province of L’Aquila. The search for the other members of the group is ongoing

Two boys they hung a live sheep on a swing, they have it slaughtered, skinned and then, after having lit the embers, they cooked And eaten. All this happened in the public park of Piazza Pace in Pizzolia town of 5 thousand inhabitants about 10 kilometers from L’Aquila. This is what the Carabinieri of the Pizzoli station have reconstructed and what they have brought two GIP of the Court of L’AquilaGuendalina Buccella and Giovanni Spagnoli, in two separate ordinances, to tighten the sanctions against two boys of Tunisian origin, prison measure precisely because of the gravity of the act committed.

Who committed the slaughter of the animal

The two are Ghaddum Waddah of 30 years and Wadia Mchirgi of 19 yearsthe first one already hit by the obligation to remain at home, for a fight in which the young man suffered injuries, the second one by the prohibition to remain at home for threats and injuries. According to an initial reconstruction, a make the police suspicious during a check in the park, there were some traces of blood in the play area and the discovery inside a garbage bin sheep’s entrailsas well as remains of embers and a pot. The investigations have moved on to social where investigators found a video in which the two arrested, together with about ten other menperhaps also of foreign origin, were dragging a live sheep to the playground. Then, here, the animal was hung, slaughtered, skinned and eaten. All in the middle of the afternoon.

Precautionary measures and investigations

The two boys were arrested for “brutally slaughtering a sheep in a public park and hanging the carcass on children’s toys, filming several videos which were then published on social media”, according to the precautionary custody measurewhich also talks about “risk of relapse with reference to the commission of crimes committed with violence against persons, a lack of repentance” which denotes “the unstoppable urge to commit crimes committed in particular blatantly and violently.” Waddah and Mchirgi were taken to Preturo prison. The investigations are continuing and are aimed at identifying the entire group of foreigners who will have to answer for killing of animals in public places And clandestine slaughter. Finally, it is also necessary to ascertain whether the sheep was regularly purchased or stolen from some breeder in the area.

