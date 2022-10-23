The dead are also responsible for the L’Aquila massacre

The state wants 4 million from the victims of L’Aquila. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it today, according to which the Advocacy, which defends the Ministries of Infrastructure and Interior, considers the owners of collapsed houses (even the dead) co-responsible. “It is all in the records of various civil cases underway in the Abruzzo capital, where it turns out – summing up brutally – that the Italian government wants 4 million from the victims of the earthquake”, writes Il Fatto.

“The responsibility of the owners of the property must be added, including the applicants and the deceased himself, or in any case of the condominium”, writes the State Attorney. One of the many gems of the papers of those trials, the same ones in which one asks precisely to take into account the “responsibility of the deceased, for having stayed at home that night, abandoning all rules of prudence. That is, there would have been serious negligence in staying at home on the night of April 6, 2009 ”, reads the Fatto Quotidiano.

He continues: “What has not been revealed so far, because the sentence at the time has given the State the wrongdoing, is that the Advocate in the cases on via Campo di Fossa also claims” in recourse “four million euros – of the approximately 13 claimed as compensation – from the owners of the collapsed apartments, even from those who died that night “. An incredible story.

Subscribe to the newsletter

