Pitbull Bites Owner and Two Others. Woman Is Most Serious, Other Two Will Get Away with a 30-Day Prognosis

It is said that the dog never attacks his own master. If anything, who threatens him or puts him in a dangerous situation. This time, however, something went wrong. During the night between Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th July, a pitbull has bit his mistress first and then two other people who were with her. It happened inside aprivate residence of L’Aquilacapital of Abruzzo. According to an initial reconstruction made by the municipal police officers who intervened at the scene of the accident, it seems that the dog had attacked the three people suddenly. The details of the incident, however, are not yet clear and it will be up to the investigators to reconstruct the details of the accident.

The owner of the animal is the one who he suffered the most serious injuriesThe woman was rushed to the hospital in L’Aquila and underwent a surgical interventionHis condition remains serious and doctors have been unable to dissolve the prognosis. The other two people present, however, have been given a 30-day prognosis. At the moment it is not known whether they are relatives of the dog’s owner or guests. In the terraced house where the accident occurred, emergency services intervened three ambulances with medical personnel on board. The pitbull was taken away by the ASL veterinarian and transferred to the municipal kennel.