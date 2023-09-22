L’Aquila earthquake, the letter that brings hundreds of families to their knees. Here’s what the municipality is asking for

There’s news for you earthquake victims de The Eagle but it’s not good news. In fact, 14 years after the tragedy that cost the lives of 309 people, the Municipality has decided to get your money back. The sting, for now, – we read in Il Messaggero – concerns over 400 families. They will have to return, barring errors, appeals, checks, from a few tens up to thousands of euros contribution autonomous accommodation that the Municipality deems unduly perceived. This is that measure, launched by ordinance (number 3754) already on 9 April 2009, three days after the great earthquake, which foresaw, due to the unusability of one’s homethe provision of a contribution to families who have not chosen hotel accommodation or, subsequently, in the “new towns” built by the State.

Read also: Naples, he rapes his partner’s disabled daughter: 26-year-old under house arrest

Read also: Yet another tragedy at work, worker dies struck by a pole

Money, in short, up to a maximum of 400 euros per month per household, or, in any case, within the limit of 100 euros for each member “habitually and permanently resident in the home”. Two hundred euros – continues Il Messaggero – for the nuclei composed of a single person and an additional one hundred euros for families with elderly people over 65 or those with disabilities. A measure – also proposed on the occasion of the 2016-2017 earthquake in Central Italy – which ended in March 2015 and was created with the aim of alleviate the needs of the State to find accommodation and, at the same time, to offer a sustenance to families tried from the loss of one’s home.

Subscribe to the newsletter

