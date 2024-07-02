The Carabinieri of the ROS have arrested 14 people on charges of trafficking, production and illicit possession of narcotic substances

A major anti-drug operation conducted by the carabinieri of the Rose of the Eagle, and coordinated between several European countries, led to the arrest of 14 peopleThose involved were arrested both in Italian provinces and abroad, in particular in Germany, Spain, Belgium And Ukraine. “Association aimed at illicit drug trafficking or psychotropic” and “production, traffic And detention “illegal trafficking of narcotic or psychotropic substances” are the accusationsin various capacities, of the 14 people arrested.

The members of the association operated in Italy, Germany and Spain, with contacts also in Belgium and Ukraine. The drugs came from the Iberian Peninsula and, in our country, were shipped around Europein what is defined as a organized structure dedicated to international drug trafficking. All this was discovered through a long and complicated investigation carried out by the Carabinieri of the Ros dell’Aquila, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Abruzzo capital. And it was precisely at the request of the Dda dell’Aquila that the warrants were issued 14 precautionary measures for the alleged leaders of the international drug network by the investigating judges of the Courts of Teramo and L’Aquila.

READ ALSO: 6 Tons of Ecstasy ‘Ingredients’ Blocked at Malpensa

The operation and the subsequent arrests were possible thanks to to the activity of the military of the ROS of L’Aquilawith the help of the Provincial Commands of Teramo, Pescara, Fermo, Ascoli Piceno, Brescia and Perugia and in coordination with the Land crimet of North Rhine Westphalia (Germany), theUdyco Central of the National Police (Spain), the Federal Judicial Police of Mons (Belgium) and the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police of Ukraine.