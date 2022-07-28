The public prosecutor asked that the accusation against the 12-year-old who caused the accident in the L’Aquila asylum be dismissed

The Public Prosecutor of the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila, asked for the murder and negligent injury charges against the 12-year-old child who, on May 18th, unintentionally caused the accident in the May Day kindergarten, to be dismissed. The tragedy had seen the little Tommaso D’Agostino, only 4 years old, die crushed by an unbridled car.

The pain of a family, indeed of an entire city, L’Aquila, is still great, for what happened at the May Day kindergarten last May 18th.

Shortly after lunchtime on that damned Wednesday, one 38 year old woman she came out of the nest, parked her car and left the 12 year old son inside and got out to pick up two other twin daughters from school.

For reasons that still need to be fully clarified today, the car went wild and started a mad downhill run, ending straight into the nest yard.

The safety net, which was not anchored to the ground but only laterally, did not stop the car which therefore entered the garden and overwhelmed the pupils who were playing peacefully.

The outcome was tragic. Little Tommaso D’Agostino, only 4 years old, He did not make it. Fear for others too 5 children that have remained seriously injured but that ultimately survived.

The trial for the L’Aquila accident

Of course, on the tragic event, it was opened an investigation which will serve to clarify the exact dynamics of events and establish responsibilities.

The investigation, at the moment, sees how only investigated the 38-year-old woman, the owner of the car, who left a minor in the car.

David Mancinimeanwhile, the public prosecutor of the Juvenile Court of the Abruzzo capital asked for him to come filed the accusation of manslaughter and injury borne by the 12-year-old who was in the car and probably inadvertently caused the accident by unleashing the vehicle.

They also look forward to the results of the appraisal requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The consultant Cristiano Ruggeri had asked for 90 days to examine all the elements.

The results of the aforementioned appraisal could ensure that the register of suspects is also added to the school itself. What we want to clarify, in fact, is whether the school structure was “in operating conditions such as to guarantee the safety of the spaces of the outdoor play area“And if”the protections present were adequate with respect to the potential induced by the altimetric variation and the circulation of vehicles in the internal area“.

They will follow updates.