Seven young people are responsible for their deaths under the rubble of L’Aquila. Their families will not receive any compensation and will have to pay legal fees

Apparently, for the Court of Appeal of L’Aquila, seven young boys died during the 2009 earthquake they have the blame for their death. It’s the last one shocking sentence of the long series of civil trials for the deaths in the earthquake in L’Aquila on 6 April 15 years ago. The Court of Appeal of L’Aquila has confirmed the first-instance ruling of 2022 that had exonerated the Presidency of the Council of Ministers from any responsibility for the deaths of seven students in various collapses in the earthquake of about 15 years ago. But, apparently, it is their fault that they died: they have engaged in “reckless conduct” and thus caused their death. Not only that, The families of the young victims will not receive any compensation, but will also have to pay their legal fees which amount to almost 14 thousand euros. The local newspaper “Il Centro” reported the news.

