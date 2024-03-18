L'Aquila, the (almost) impossible goal of being ready for 2026

The elections in Abruzzo they accelerated the choice for the Capital of Culture 2026the center-right has decided for The Eagle to strengthen the position of his candidate Marco Marsilio, then re-elected president. An assignment – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – that appeared with a foregone conclusion already at the starting line of the challenge between Italian cities. This, unlike three years ago, when L'Aquila applied for the 2022 Capital of Culture and lost. The paradox is represented by Municipal theatre. Severely damaged by the 2009 earthquake, it is still closed. There was hope of reopening in 2023, on the 150th anniversary of the inauguration. Delays in procedures and the need for additional funds have made the impossible goal.

Finish work to reopen the theater by 2026 appears to be a difficult undertaking. The story is also one of the symbols of a reconstruction which, on the eve of 15 years since the earthquake tragedy, still is very far from completion. But L'Aquila – continues Il Fatto – doesn't even have them schools: zero those who returned to the city center after the earthquake, thousands of students who they follow the lessons in Muspthe Modules a temporary school use. The mission now – concludes Il Fatto – is almost impossible: to accelerate the reconstruction for make up for lost time and finish everything within two years. At least the arrangement of the Municipal theatre. Or you will risk one fool in 2026.