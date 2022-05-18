The causes of the serious accident that took place today in an asylum in L’Aquila are being sought. In the tragedy, a 4-year-old child died, another 5 were injured. It was about 2.30 pm when in the ‘Primo Maggio’ nursery school in Pile, in via salaria Antica Est, a car parked in front of the entrance broke through the gate and fell on the little ones, all between 3 and 5 years old, who were playing outside the school. The car belongs to the mother of a friend. The woman, investigated for road murder, parked to go to pick up her young son. The other, the eldest, remained in the car and, this is a hypothesis , it could have been he who released the brake and thus rocketed the car. Or there was a mechanical problem.

Read also

Four ambulances and a 118 helicopter arrived on the scene and then the firefighters. Two children have been transferred from the L’Aquila hospital to the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome: a little girl is on a reserved prognosis. A child was brought to the Bambin Gesù. On the spot the agents of the Mobile and the deputy prosecutor Stefano Gallo who started investigations and listened to the witnesses, the stories of a hellish afternoon.

The mayor of L’Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi, proclaimed the city mourning, from tomorrow, May 19, and until the day of the victim’s funeral. Condolences and closeness to the families affected by the tragedy from the whole Abruzzo and half of Italy.