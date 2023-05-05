Lapua library bomb | A teenager threw a “pipe bomb” into the library airlock, received a fine

The boy received a fine as punishment for the Lapua library bomb.

I lap up the boy who threw a bomb into the air locker of the city library has received a fine for his act. The crime took place in July last year.

The District Court of Southern Ostrobothnia sentenced a 16-year-old boy to an 80-day fine for causing danger, causing damage and assault. They add up to a total of 480 euros to be paid.

Son the bomb he threw exploded in the air closet of the library. He was 15 years old at the time of the crime.

It was a so-called pipe bomb. Gasification starts to happen inside the bottle. When the pressure builds up inside the bottle, it explodes.

The bomb was built in a plastic bottle.

“The exact moment of explosion of a pipe bomb or the direction of the explosion cannot be predicted, so a person unfamiliar with the quality of the bomb may unknowingly end up in the danger zone of the bomb”, special prosecutor Jarmo Rintala stated in his subpoena application.

According to the district court, there could have been people in the danger zone of the bomb at the time of the explosion. There were several customers and employees in the library at that time.

A bomb incident was linked in public to the Pride event at the time, but in reality the explosion was not directed against it. According to the prosecutor, the motive for the act is related to the fact that the boy had previously been ordered to leave the library.

The boy’s conviction for assault concerns a different situation. According to the verdict, he punched another person in the face last September.