Lapua | “I wish we knew where he is” – More than 200 people searched for the missing teenager

On Sunday, the largest volunteer effort was organized in Lapua to find 16-year-old Rasmus Takaluoma, who disappeared in November.

“It was wonderful to see how people had come from all over the province, all the way from Kauhajoki”, sighs Riitta Kangasluoma.

On Sunday, Kangasluoma was in Lapua to organize a 16-year-old who disappeared in November Rasmus Takaluoman searches. More than 200 volunteers participated in the operation.

Takaluoma is familiar to Kangasluoma. He has known the boy’s mother since his youth.

“Of course, it feels good that nothing was found, because we wouldn’t want to find Rasmus in that terrain,” says Kangasluoma.

“Then, on the other hand, there is the fact that it will soon be half a year behind and what we would like is for the matter to be completed, for us to know where he is and what has happened.”

Back lid disappeared on a weekend in November after being removed from the restaurant Lapuahovi as a minor.

The last confirmed sighting of him is on the 12th of November, outside the restaurant, from where he left for home. The parents reported their son missing the next day.

The disappearance of the hind limb has received a lot of attention in the public eye. The police and Takaluoma’s searchers have received hundreds of tips from all over Finland.

Sunday those who participated in the search were mainly from Lapua and its vicinity. The searchers had remote-controlled camera helicopters and dogs at their disposal. Searches were also carried out in Lapuanjoki.

According to Kangasluoma, information about the voluntary search operation was mainly spread through his social media channels. Kangasluoma has accounts on both Instagram and Facebook.

“We made an announcement on my social media, because Rasmus’ mother does not have any social media platform at her disposal.”

An acquaintance of Kangasluoma is involved in the voluntary rescue service, or vapepa.

“We went for coffee with him the day before and thought about the areas that we are going to exclude. The idea was that if Rasmus had started walking somewhere from there, what directions could they have taken.”

Fabric creation says that the searchers carefully went through, for example, the terrain of the Lapua race track. Fifty remote-controlled filming copters were helpful, with the help of which it was possible to quickly examine the open fields.

The searchers used maps to help them, which marked the areas where the different groups were sent. The investigated areas were marked on their own map.

“In one situation, we had to call the police because the instructions were that if something suspicious is found, no one should touch it.”

The searchers found a place where the earth had been disturbed as if someone had dug into it. The police came to check it out. There were also two dogs in the vicinity that marked places that were reported to the police.

Posterior eyelid According to Kangasluoma, the parents have been in contact with the police from time to time and asked at what stage the investigation is progressing and when the police will start organizing searches.

“Unfortunately, the police do not seem to be very actively interested in this matter. It seems a bit like the police have the mindset that young people just disappear now, that they will eventually come home,” Kangasluoma criticizes.

According to him, there have been no signs that Takaluoma wanted to disappear. In his opinion, Takaluoma is also not the kind of person who would intentionally hide from his family.

“He knows very well the plight of his mother, father and siblings.”

Fabric creation the volunteers plan to gather again for the search in a couple of weeks. By then, the last ice has left the waterways and the snow patches have left the forests.

“A lot of time is spent thinking about all the options, who he could have gone somewhere with,” he says.

“Sometimes it feels so frustrating when nothing leads anywhere. There’s always water.”