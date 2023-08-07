Lapua | A new charge in the case of the missing teenager

The assault charge is related to the video recording requested by the police from the restaurant on the night of the disappearance. The entrepreneur from Lapuahov has denied the harassment and said that he cooperated with the police from the beginning.

Prosecutor has filed charges of stalking the police in a side plot involving a missing person Rasmus Takaluoman to the case.

16-year-old Takaluoma disappeared in Lapua last November after he was removed from the hotel-restaurant Lapuahovi as a minor.

The suspected stalking concerns the video recording of the restaurant’s surveillance camera, about which the police made a request for information to the restaurant. An entrepreneur from Lapuahov is accused of assaulting the police.

The police previously said that they had made several requests for information to various actors in the search for the missing youth. In regard to one request for information, a preliminary investigation was started at the beginning of the year into suspected embezzlement. According to the police, the subject of the information request had informed the police that the requested information had not been saved. Later it turned out that the recording had taken place.

According to the information of the District Court of Southern Ostrobothnia, the time of the suspected stabbing is November 17, 2022, and the place of the crime is Lapua. The tailbone disappeared during the night of November 12. The charge of strangulation will be heard in the courts in October.

LAPUAHOVIN entrepreneur Zafer Demir told HS himself in May, that he is suspected of abetting the case. Demir denied the harassment and said that he cooperated with the police from the beginning.

According to what Demir said earlier, after Takaluoma’s disappearance, a person came to his restaurant and asked to see the video recordings. The restaurant employees thought it was the police. The same person also recorded a video of the screen with a cell phone before it disappeared.

According to Demir, the police called him the next day and asked him to record the surveillance video and send it by email.

Demir clarified to HS on Monday that, according to him, the charge is related to the phone conversation with the police.

Since a person thought to be a police officer had already visited the restaurant, Demir was no longer sure if the new caller was actually a police officer. Because of this, he said, he did not want to mention on the phone that the restaurant also has a surveillance camera indoors.

“We thought we had already given the tapes to the police to watch.”

Later it turned out that the person who visited the restaurant before was not a police officer but a private individual.

The challenge was also caused by the fact that, according to what he said, neither Demir nor the rest of the restaurant staff know how to record videos. Because of this, Demir asked the police to come to the restaurant to record the video himself.

A couple of days later, the police tried to record the video on a memory stick, but according to Demir, they did not know how to record the video. Days later, new police arrived, but the recording had already disappeared from the system.

Demir said that the videos are stored for ten days, after which new material is recorded on top of them.

Before after his disappearance, Takaluoma was involved in a scuffle at the restaurant. It is suspected that one policeman who was spending the night off was also involved.

The actions of the police in the restaurant are being investigated under the leadership of the prosecutor in a separate investigation under the criminal heading of assault. This preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

According to restaurateur Demir, the video depicting the interior of the restaurant showed the situation in question.

Last a sure sighting of Takaluoma was made outside Lapuahov on Saturday night, November 12.

In July, the investigation into the disappearance was transferred from the Ostrobothnia Police to the Central Criminal Police. The police have searched the terrain and Lapuanjoki, among others, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

KRP’s director of investigations Jussi Luoton according to the preliminary investigation, nothing new has emerged. New searches will be conducted in the near future.

He was the first to tell about the stalking charge Evening News.

Any tips related to the case can be reported to the police by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 0295 418 622.

The story was updated on August 7, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.: Zafer Demir’s recent comments were added and the part about the chain of events related to the stalking charge, according to him, was clarified.