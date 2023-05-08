Monday, May 8, 2023
Lapua | A man followed a group of youths with a gun in his hand

May 8, 2023
An air rifle was found in the man’s apartment during a house search. The police suspect the man of illegal threats.

in South Ostrobothnia In Lapua, the police received a report over the weekend about a man who had gone to follow a group of youths with a long gun in his hand.

The young people ran away from the man. There were other reports about the man to the police, and he was finally arrested. An air rifle was found in the man’s apartment during a house search.

The Ostrobothnia Police Department says it is investigating the case as an illegal threat.

