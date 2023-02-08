A United Airlines plane that took off from San Diego, in the United States, bound for New Jersey, had to return to the city of origin this Tuesday (7) after a portable computer battery caught fire.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the crew reported that there was a “laptop fire in the cabin”.

According to the San Diego fire department, it was an external battery in the computer that caught fire.

The crew placed the object in a fire bag.

Four people on the plane were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, the fire department said on Twitter. According to United Airlines, all were flight attendants who were taken to the hospital as a precaution.