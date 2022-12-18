The season just ended was almost perfect for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Dutchman got his hands on the second world title of his career, also taking the record for wins for a single season along the way. In 22 races, the 25-year-old from Hasselt passed the checkered flag first on 15 occasions, adding two successes in three Sprint Races to his personal collection. Record numbers that inevitably meant that the Red Bull standard bearer was also the driver with more laps spent in the lead during the year. Verstappen in fact led the rest of the platoon for 616 come backalmost double compared to what – especially in the first half of the season – was his main antagonist in the title race, Charles Leclerc.

In fact, the Ferrari driver stopped at 311 laps after he passed the top. Very far behind all the others, with Sergio Perez, the only other ‘centenary’ who reached 147 laps. George Russell was instead in the lead for 99 laps, with Sainz at 72 and Hamilton at 46. Excluding the drivers of the three top teams only Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel they found themselves in command of a race, respectively for two and one lap. Yet the #1 of the Milton Keynes stable, in a dominated year which saw him become champion with 4 GPs to go before the actual end of the season, was unable to exceed the number of laps spent in the lead in the extremely balanced season 2021, when he had won the World Championship only thanks to an overtaking on Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race.

A year ago the Dutchman had been ahead of everyone for 652 rounds. The slight drop this season, which arrived with the same number of GPs, with five more successes and despite the fact that in 2021 the Belgian GP – won by Verstappen himself – had in fact lasted only one lap, can be explained by the results obtained in qualifying. In fact, in the last championship the Red Bull home star often found himself having to rMounting from back-up positions, as happened above all in Hungary and Belgium, and he was rarely able to lead a Grand Prix from the first laps thanks to the numerous pole positions scored by Charles Leclerc. A curious statistic that testifies, however, to the further leap in level made by Verstappen and his team in the last year.