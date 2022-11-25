The season of Ferrari, after removing the bitterness for the dream – cradled in the first races of the year and then vanishing with the passing of Sundays – of being able to concretely compete for the world title, it represented a very clear step forward compared to 2021. The Maranello team has from third to second step of the podium in the Constructors’ standings, achieving four victories and 20 podiums. To find better numbers you have to go down to 2018, when the reds – at the time led by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen – brought home six overall wins and 24 top-3 finishes. Indeed, the 12 pole positions achieved represent an absolute record for Ferrari, which equaled the triumphant 2004 vintage in this statistic.

However, there was another particular datum in which the Scuderia instead marked a clear step forward for the shrimp compared to 2021: that of the laps covered in the race. A year ago, the Maranello team had finished second in terms of the number of laps covered, behind only McLaren, completing an average of about 94% of expected laps throughout the entire championship. Sainz had even been the most ‘reliable’ driver, with the impressive peak of 99.77% of laps completed in the season. This year, however, the numbers are very different: Ferrari has plummeted to penultimate placepreceded and followed by its two customer teams, Haas (eighth) and Alfa Romeo (last in this statistic).

As a percentage, the two Maranello cars completed around86% of the revs, with a decrease compared to 2021 of eight percentage points. Naturally, not all of the retirements faced by Ferrari this year depended on reliability problems – this is the case, for example, of the double retirement suffered by Sainz between Melbourne and Imola or the one suffered by Leclerc in France – but the existence of a problem is undeniable. There were four forfeits linked to technical problems for the Maranello team – two each for the two riders – and all of which occurred in the first half of the year between Spain, Azerbaijan (double withdrawal) and Austria.

To the customer teams, Alfa Romeo And Haas, from this point of view it went equally badly. The American team experienced three withdrawals for technical reasons, mainly linked to power unit failures. Worse went to Hinwil stud, victim of ben eight knockouts between problems with the power unit, overheating, water leaks, generalized loss of power and even a gearbox problem. Beyond the individual specific hitches, what is worrying is the general trend, which sees the ‘patrol’ of Ferrari engines as victims of a much more precarious reliability than their rivals powered by Red Bull (Honda) and above all Mercedes.

See also F1 / Motori 2026: new combustion and novelties in the outline | FormulaPassion.it Team Rides done in season Mercedes 2486 Red Bull 2454 McLaren 2448 Aston Martin 2442 Alpine 2361 Alpha Tauri 2338 Williams 2308 Haas 2274 Ferrari 2222 Alfa Romeo 2196