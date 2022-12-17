Only one victory of the season, in San Paolo, and a 3rd place in the constructors’ championship: the 2022 it was perhaps the most disappointing world championship in the history of Mercedesconsidering expectations. The Anglo-German team, which came from eight consecutive world championships, raised the white flag in the year of the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, also finishing behind Ferrari. However, Mercedes ended the season in the lead in a classification that was anything but secondary: that relating to the reliability of the single-seaters.

In 22 total GPsthe house of Brackley was the one that coped with fewer withdrawals, three. In two cases, however, the ‘DNFs’ were attributable to accidents, with George Russell involved at Silverstone and Lewis Hamilton at Spa. Only in the final stages of the Abu Dhabi GP, the last of the season, did the W13 give alone”. In this way, according to the data reported by Auto Motor und SportMercedes boasts the team record with the most laps completed in all of 2022, equal to 2247. However, the Anglo-German team does not occupy the leadership in the number of km travelled, which in this case rewards Red Bull with 12,422km: Hamilton’s early-race retirements at Spa and Russell’s at Silverstone weigh heavily.

They close the top-5 Aston Martin and Alpine. The first, with 6 retirements, created a ‘perfect balance’ between technical problems and contacts/accidents, contrary to the French manufacturer. Of the eight negative outcomes, all of these were the result of a failure, mainly of the engine. However, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were the only ones who didn’t finish before the checkered flag due to personal errors or accidents. Finally, the data relating to motorized teams was disastrous Ferrari. The same Scuderia di Maranello even occupies the last position for number of laps completedthat with 1990 returns is also the only one not to have exceeded the threshold of 2000, thanks to nine total withdrawals. With regard to this last figure, the team that repeatedly pitted was theAlfa Romeoeven in double figures with 12 ko Sixth, finally, the Williamsbut with the negative record of withdrawals due to extra-technical causes: nine.

Team reliability ranking 2022



TEAM LAPS KM WITHDRAWALS (BREAKDOWNS / ACCIDENTS) Mercedes 2247 12382 3 (1-2) McLaren 2234 12363 5 (3-2) Red Bull 2222 12422 5 (4-1) Aston Martin 2213 12221 6 (3-3) Alpine 2191 11844 8 (8-0) Williams 2172 11509 10 (1-9) Alpha Tauri 2144 11708 8 (4-4) Alfa Romeo 2068 10844 12 (7-5) Haas 2054 11586 7 (3-4) Ferrari 1990 11056 9 (4-5)