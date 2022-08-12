No pilot has completed all of them for now 782 laps planned from Sakhir to Budapest: Lewis Hamilton has completed all 13 races so far, but on the occasion of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix he was dubbed by Max Verstappen and therefore one lap is missing. Hamilton therefore stops at 781 and on the podium in this special ranking together with the seven-time world champion are Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon.

The Aston Martin driver retired with 5 laps from the conclusion of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then obviously suffered several dubbing. Esteban Ocon, on the other hand, pays for the early stop at Silverstone, which generated a Safety Car that rewarded Carlos Sainz by condemning Charles Leclerc to fourth place as a result of the strategic choices made by the Ferrari wall. Fourth place for Lando Norris, who only in Miami finished the race prematurely due to the misunderstanding with Pierre Gasly.

The two McLaren drivers completed the same number of laps, with Daniel Ricciardo betrayed by technical problems in Saudi Arabia. Ocon is therefore the only intruder in one top-5 almost all Mercedes, a fact that is not surprising in light of the almost one thousand km difference in distance covered in this first half of the season by a Mercedes-powered and a Ferrari-powered driver. Max Verstappen, world leader is sixth ahead of George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso who completes the top-10.

The Finn of Alfa Romeo is the only Ferrari-powered driver in the top-10, the Scuderia di Maranello drivers are in fourteenth position (Charles Leclerc) and in penultimate (Carlos Sainz). The rear is Guan Yu Zhou, tormented by technical problems of all kinds and also among the protagonists of the frightening carom at the start at Silverstone.

Ranking of laps completed in 2022 in the first 13 races of the season

1) Lewis Hamilton 781 laps

2) Lance Stroll 772

3) Esteban Ocon 765

4) Lando Norris 763

5) Daniel Ricciardo 763

6) Max Verstappen 759

7) George Russell 730

8) Valtteri B0ttas 729

9) Pierre Gasly 727

10) Fernando Alonso 706

11) Alex Albon 705

12) Nicholas Latifi 703

13) Kevin Magnussen 695

14) Charles Leclerc 677

15) Sergio Perez 671

16) Yuki Tsunoda 666

17) Mick Schumacher 634

18) Sebastian Vettel 633

19) Carlos Sainz 604

20) Guan Yu Zhou 603