Tuesday, January 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lappeenranta | The motorist was seriously injured after driving behind a plow

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
in World Europe
0

Two cars passed the plow, but for an unknown reason, the third vehicle followed it.

Passenger car the woman driving was seriously injured after driving behind a plow truck in Lappeenranta on Tuesday morning. The emergency center received information about the accident on Taipalsaarenti around 4:30.

According to the rescue service, the plow truck had been salting the road when something broke at the front end of the vehicle and it had to stop. Two cars drove past the plow car, but the third vehicle drove behind the plow car for an as yet unknown reason.

According to the Southeastern Finland police, the woman had to be extricated from the wrecked car. He was taken to hospital. Apart from the woman, there were no others in the car.

The fire marshal on duty told STT that the accident site had normal winter driving weather in the morning.

#Lappeenranta #motorist #injured #driving #plow

See also  Trade balance has a surplus of US$ 8.8 billion in June
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The economy | OP: The Finnish economy is going into recession this year, the situation of companies and the labor market is starting to deteriorate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result