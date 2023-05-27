Saturday, May 27, 2023
Lappeenranta | The man died while on police duty

May 27, 2023
The police continue to investigate the case as an investigation into the cause of death and will not release any further information.

Man died during a police mission in Lappeenranta on Friday, the Southeastern Finland police said in a press release.

According to the release, the patrol of the Southeast Finland Police Department was performing a police mission in Lappeenranta on Friday at around 19:30. During the police mission, the man who was targeted died. According to the release, no crime is suspected in the man’s death.

The police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation.

Police was very tight-lipped about the course of events on Saturday. STT was told by the Southeastern Finland Police Department that the police will not give more details about the case for the time being.

The police said they will provide more information on the matter, probably during the next week.

