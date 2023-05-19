Italia Independent, boom on the Stock Exchange after the go-ahead for the restructuring: +557% in six months for Lapo’s company

There Italy Independent di Lapo flies to Piazza Affari. The luxury sunglasses company of the scion of the Agnelli house, after months of financial “deep red”, restarts strongly on the Stock Exchange bringing home triple-digit increases.

In detail, in the last six months, the company’s stock has seen an increase of 557.14%, while in the last month, however, it has recorded +300%. Looking at today, Friday 19 May, with the session not yet started, Italia Independent sees its share price grow by 25.1%.

READ ALSO: Lapo Elkann, 13 million to save Italia Independent. His glasses fail

Behind the boom in the stock market there is certainly the news relating to the court of Ivreawho gave the green light to the rehabilitation of society. The judges pronounced the sentence approving the agreements for the trademark with the creditors of Italy Independent Group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

