After the loss this weekend against Arsenal at the start of the season, Pep has come to the conclusion that his team is not in good shape, something that is not positive considering that Manchester City will have Premier League duel on Friday. That being the case, Guardiola believes that his squad needs work to get to the desired pace, in addition to some reinforcements that can fill the quality gaps that the squad has today.
One of Pep’s reinforcements this summer is the arrival of Josko Gvardiol, City and Leipzig, after weeks of negotiating, reached an agreement for the transfer of the Croatian in exchange for 90 million euros and except for surprise, everything is there for the defender to have a stellar role within the field, which will leave more than one without the desired minutes. The great sacrificed the Spanish Aymeric Laporte, who would have an escape route in Saudi Arabia.
The one selected by Spain understands that once again a year awaits him under the role of substitute within the ranks of City. That is why he values his departure from the club as the most viable move. He does not have plenty of suitors within Europe and from Saudi Arabia he would already have an offer on the table with a not inconsiderable salary of 20 million euros per year, which he would be very tempted to accept even if this means leaving the best football on the planet.
