Aymeric Laporte, central of the Spanish team, spoke in The Guardian. Born in France and recently nationalized Spanish, the former Athletic player, now in Manchester City, talks in this British newspaper about the process of reaching the national team, the relationship with Deschamps and the FFF and the change of nationality and feelings .

Also, about football. On his debut with Spain and his goal against Slovakia, the first as an international, he assures that it made him spit a bad word “When the ball came I thought ‘this may be the moment’. It was like a balloon over Dubravka. ! ‘ and an expletive that I shouldn’t say “

Arrival to the selection: “They called me from the Federation. The president expressed his interest to me. Then, Luis Enrique called me and I made the decision. Later they gave me dual nationality. I was in contact with the national team for years because they always loved me”

Luis Enrique’s idea: “Luis Enrique told me that my way of playing fit in with his idea of ​​football. If we got nationality, he would be in the team. We talked and I told him that it was important for me, for my projection. It’s something I’ve always wanted. Higher level in an international tournament is meaningful for any player. I told him I was interested. The rest was paperwork and we found the formula. “

France: “I told you in 2019. They didn’t call me. I don’t want to talk about this again. I sent a message and I didn’t receive a reply. I have the message here. I won’t show it to you, but I have it. Maybe his number has changed (Deschamps ), he has a new phone. It may be. I don’t know, but I answered the same number from which he had called me before. It was not WhatsApp. I did not receive an answer then and it did not seem to me that it was so important for France as to have to inform them you’re welcome. It was more of a media issue than anything else. I’m always going to be with those who love me. I’m not saying that France doesn’t love me, but I’m grateful to those who bet on me. Spain did it and I try to give it back to them. “

Decision: “There were family talks, discussions, exchange of opinions … The same doubts as if you had dual nationality. ‘I feel this, you that’. Everyone feels different. I felt comfortable coming with Spain, fully identified. In addition, my family has not spent eight years in Spain like me “

ID: “It also happened in Athletic, where there were more people in favor than against. I felt everyone’s support and I was very comfortable. Those who treat this as if it were so important have other objectives. What objectives? I don’t know. You don’t have to decide anything. Whether I feel this or that. I feel both. I’ve been here for eight years. You can say whatever you want, I don’t care. I’m here and I’m happy. “

Face France: “I don’t know what it would be like to play against them. Exciting, sure. And wanting to win. I always wish them the best, but this is how it is first us and then them”

If you prefer France or Switzerland: “None. I like to face the best, compete to win. I come from a very small French city and a humble family. Being here is the pinnacle.”