Aymeric

Laporte is in the ideal eleven corresponding to the group stage of the Eurocup. He has been one of the players most voted by fans in the framework of UEFA’s ‘Fantasy Football’, an initiative consisting of making selections with players from the 24 participating countries. Well, the central one is the

sole representative of La Roja in a lineup dominated by the Dutch with three members: Denzel Dumfries, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay. The defender has been chosen frequently and that is why he ended up forming in an initial block in which there is also an Italian (Donnarumma), a Belgian (Meunier), a Ukrainian (Yarmolenko), a Swiss (Shaqiri), a Swede (Forsberg), a Czech (Schick) and a Portuguese (Cristiano).

Laporte has played every minute so far in the Eurocup and is

one of the indisputable of Luis Enrique. Nationalized by nature letter in May, the City defender has fitted like a glove in La Roja and for now has shared the center of the rear with Pau Torres and Éric García, his teammate in the ‘citizens’ and now signed by Barcelona . The one from Agen has added 20 points in ‘Fantasy Football’ and has settled back in a line of three with Dumfries and Meunier. Six footballers have obtained a higher valuation: Cristiano Ronaldo (29), Wijnaldum (23), Forsberg (23), Dumfries (22), Shaqiri (21) and Schick (21). All but the Dutch man of fashion are attackers.

The former Athletic player had a great game against Sweden, let Robert Lewandowski eat his toast in the duel against Poland and punched the table with a

goal against Slovakia. A header in added time in the first half that sentenced the clash against the Central Europeans. Laporte is the only field footballer with Jordi Alba who has consumed the 270 minutes of the group stage, a revealing fact that confirms Luis Enrique’s firm commitment to a player who decided to nationalize and play the Euro with Spain.