Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City defender of French origin and still only 26 years old, has been nationalized Spanish this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers and will be able to play for the national team if Luis Enrique so wishes. The news comes just ten days after the La Roja coach announces the list for the European Championship that begins on June 11.

The process has been possible thanks to a change in FIFA regulations, which allows players who have played less than five games with one country before the age of 21 to play with another if they meet a series of requirements. In the case of Laporte, he played his last meeting with the French under-21 at the age of 19, with Willy Sagnol on the bench. The last precedent was that of today’s Sevilla player Munir, who was finally able to play for Morocco after making his debut with the Spanish team when he was still working as a forward for Barça.

The left-handed central defender, who can also act as a full-back if necessary, was signed in 2018 by Pep Guardiola for the ‘citizens’ from Athletic in exchange for 65 million euros. This season he has participated in 27 clashes with the English team and has scored two goals. However, he is usually a substitute for the Catalan coach, who has not used him for a minute in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League.

The efforts of the FEF, chaired by Luis Rubiales, have come to fruition and Laporte, who was not part of Didier Deschamps’ plans for France, can now compete with the Spanish team. In addition, the desire of the former Athletic player is to play for Spain.