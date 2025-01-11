There was expectation to know what was going to happen at the Federation’s official reception with the Super Cup finalists and the Saudi authorities. The week has been intense in Jeddah with the Dani Olmo case, the extremely cautious controversy of the CSD and the embarrassing spectacle of Laporta in the box of the King Abdullah stadium in the preview of the Athletic-Barça semi-final. But if anyone thought that the culé president was going to hide or kneel, they were wrong. There is no greater trickster than the Barça leader, who in the absence of Florentino (as he explained, Madrid had not yet landed in Jeddah) became the soul of the party. Laporta made a short speech in which he took a dig at Louzán. The president of the Federation hoped that in his parliament, Joan would apologize, but not only did he not do so, but he also stuck out his chest: “I honestly think that we could have avoided this situation if the regulations had been applied correctly. But hey, the important thing is that they can play now and we are satisfied,” said Laporta to the surprise of Louzán, who had previously greeted the president in a neutral way, but that would change later. A greeting that preceded an intense hour and Laporta’s average at the cocktail party. The president of Barça took advantage of those ninety minutes to have his photo taken with everyone who asked him, to chat with members and families of the Federation, with the First and Second RFEF coaches who have brought the highest body of Spanish football here, and with the former president Ángel María Villar. There was the former Basque leader, a good friend of Laporta, invited by Louzán. If there has been a president who defended Villar’s legacy and management, it was Laporta. And they both remembered old moments with a long conversation between laughter and gossip. Compadreo with the aroma of ‘villarato’Official photo with Laporta, Louzán, the Honorary Consul and Butragueño RFEFWhen it was time to say goodbye, Laporta gave an effusive hug with Louzán. One of those goodbye hugs between a person who has had an affair with the other and who, like a colleague, says ‘come on, it wasn’t that big of a deal. Let’s start from scratch.’ And Louzán, who maintained his manners at all times, gave him a smile and here peace and then glory: “He has asked for forgiveness in his own way, you know how he is,” the president of the Federation revealed to several journalists present there, including ABC, while also revealing that the possible file against Laporta was not going to go forward. The matter of the box is forgotten. But before leaving, Laporta was missing one person to greet, and that was none other than Medina Cantalejo. The president of Barça went to the person in charge of the referees and shook his hand while asking him how he was doing. ‘Everything is fine, thank you,’ the Sevillian replied. And with that deceiving smile, Laporta continued on his way and surrounded by Masip, Yuste and Mikel Camps, his three trusted men, he took the door of the Marriot Jeddah hotel and left. A complete act that he crowned with the son of Sheikh Abdulilah Kaki, the Honorary Consul in Arabia. During a moment of the party, Laporta chatted with the young boy, about 7-8 years old, talking about football. What position he played, what team he was from, what if this, what if that, until at a given moment, Laporta got close to his ear and started singing the Barça anthem. The boy, of course, was hallucinating. Laporta, in all his sauce in Jeddah.

