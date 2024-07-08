🚨🔵🔴 Barça president Laporta on Nico Williams: “I like Nico, a lot. I can say that financially we can make it happen.”

“It’s the result of work that has been done over all these years to reach this point. We could, of course, face a signing of this level,” told Catalunya Radio. pic.twitter.com/VtzoIbalK5

