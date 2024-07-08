Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his enthusiasm for Nico Williams, stating that he likes him a lot and that the club can financially afford his signing. The president of the Catalan club stressed that the possible signing of the Athletic Club player depends largely on Nico himself and that Barcelona is working on the operations requested by coach Hansi Flick. Regarding the Financial Fair Play regulations, Laporta mentioned that they will soon be able to announce the operations they have been working on and that the club will return to financial normality.
“It is the result of the work that has been done over all these years to get to this point. Of course we could afford a signing of this level,” Laporta said in statements to Catalonia Radio.
Despite Barcelona’s interest in the Spanish winger, which was already reported by the newspaper Sport weeks ago, there has been no significant progress. Nico Williams is focused on the Euros and has avoided being blunt about his future at Athletic Club in the interviews he has given. Laporta reiterated in that interview with Catalunya Radio that Nico’s signing is viable thanks to the financial work carried out in recent years.
In short, although Barcelona can afford to sign Nico Williams financially, the final decision depends on the player, and the club is still managing other operations to strengthen the team under the Financial Fair Play regulations.
