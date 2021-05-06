As reported by the journalist Adrià Soldevila on Goal.com, the audit being carried out by the new board of directors of Joan Laporta to know the real economic situation of Barça, has discovered dozens of contracts close to 200,000 euros, a figure from which these contracts had to pass internal controls. Many of them have to do with Espai Barça (Nou Palau, Estadi Johan Cruyff or the Camp Nou project).

The famous contracts at the limit of 200,000 euros refer directly to the Barçagate issue, which is currently being prosecuted. In it, Barça hired a company, I3 Ventures, which created Facebook accounts to erode the figure of former managers (Laporta), former players and coaches (Guardiola and Xavi) and even current footballers (Piqué, Messi). The contract with I3 Ventures was split to avoid controls. Josep Maria Bartomeu, Jaume Masferrer, Román Gómez Ponti and Òscar Grau were arrested by the Mossos. Although they were released, they are still being investigated and will have to testify. The opacities of the Bartomeu government continue to appear with a dropper.