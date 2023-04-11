Two months after the scandal broke, there is finally a day and time for the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, to keep his word and offer explanations about the ‘Negreira case’. A shady matter being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for the payment of more than 7.3 million euros from Barça to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees for alleged reports by referees made between 2001 and 2018.

As confirmed by Barça, the Barça chief executive is scheduled to appear next Monday, April 17, at 11:00 in the morning, in order to try to resolve doubts about his club’s involvement in one of the biggest scandals that have arisen in the history of Spanish football and state the official position of Barça.

The circumstance occurs that Laporta’s step forward takes place only one day after the Superior Sports Council (CSD) made its appearance in the case official through a letter sent to the Court of Instruction number 1 of the Ciudad Condal . This was announced by sources close to the Secretary of State for Sport, José Manuel Franco, without specifying further details.

Therefore, the judge already has the notifications of the numerous parties that have decided to join the cause. Among them, LaLiga, chaired by Javier Tebas, facing both Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez for the European Super League project, the Spanish Football Federation, Real Madrid and even a group of 85 Barça members who urge the clarification of the case sooner rather than later.

Even the former Catalan referee Estrada Fernández decided to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office in the case that has been shaking Spanish football in recent weeks. All the proceedings follow their course, despite the fact that Barça has always maintained that it did not influence the referees to benefit them.

Given that for sports justice the case has prescribed, as Tebas himself has insisted time and time again, and that in the ordinary courts the matter investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, in Madrid, and not by a court in Barcelona, ​​can take a long time in At the moment, right now what worries the Barça leaders the most is the arrival on the scene of UEFA, whose sanctions tend to be exemplary from an economic and sporting point of view.

fear of UEFA



The governing body of European football decided on March 23 to open an investigation through its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee that could lead to the exclusion of Barça from the next Champions League. It should not be forgotten that continental competitions are disputed for the sporting merits achieved by the clubs in their national tournaments, but ultimately at the invitation of the establishment chaired by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin under two premises: comply with financial fair-play and not being involved in a sports fraud case. And UEFA is concerned about the social alarm generated.

Beyond defending himself with an unjustified attack by a supposed media machine to harm Barça that does not add up because the plot was uncovered by Ser in Barcelona, ​​Laporta already advanced at the time that the culé entity opened an audit to investigate the case through the area of Compliance and a law firm outside the club. After compiling information and preparing in detail different scenarios in which he can be found during his appearance, the president has decided to take a step forward.