A total of 87,479 members of the Catalans are today called to vote (20,663 have already done so by mail) in the elections for the election of a new president, who ends the interim, after the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu last October, dotted with the ‘Barçagate’, for which he has been arrested this week.

The Barça presidency is a matter of three. Joan Laporta, the top favorite for victory, he was already president between 2003 and 2010. He is a lawyer and the preferred candidate for independence. He claims to be the author of the best FC Barcelona in history, Guardiola’s. Victor Font It is also from the independence orbit. Technological entrepreneur, makes his debut in the world of football. He has Xavi Hernández as CEO and Toni Nadal is part of his candidacy. The third party in contention is Toni Freixa, who was already a manager with Laporta, with Rosell and with Bartomeu. He is the aspirant of nuñismo and rosellismo and his sports director would be Lluís Carreras.

They coincide in a good part of the burning issues that affect the club, although there are some differences between them. For example, they disagree on the situation of the club, in crisis with a 1,200 million debt. For Laporta, there is an institutional crisis, but it is reversible. And he is “calm” with the economy. Freixa believes that the balance will not be so bad if Goldman Sachs is willing to lend 800 million. Font, on the other hand, believes that the club has hit rock bottom, institutionally, economically and sportingly.

The latter is the aspect that most worries the partners and, specifically, what will happen to Leo Messi at the end of the season, since the Argentine star has shown his intention to leave. All three share that it is a “priority” for him to stay. The nuance is that not at any price. Laporta warns that if he does not win, Messi will pack his bags.

On Koeman there is no unanimity. Freixa is the only one who has opted for the Dutchman to fulfill his contract until 2022. Laporta points out that it will depend on the results, while Font leaves the decision in the hands of the sports structure that Xavi Hernández would lead.

Regarding the signings, with Haaland and Mbappé as the most appetizing targets, they do not agree. Font assures that this summer it will be “unthinkable” for Barça to be able to make flashy signings and whoever says otherwise in his opinion, “lies.” Laporta and Freixa, on the other hand, believe that Barça is ready to sign any player for next season.

What they all agree on is that the entity should continue to be a sports club and that the conversion to anonymous society it must be 100% ruled out.