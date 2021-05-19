Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona president Juan Laporta has vowed to make big changes within the Catalan club, as soon as the current 2020-2021 season ends. In statements carried by the newspaper “Marca”, he said: I said that I will evaluate things at the end of the season, according to the results of the team and the performance of the players and the technical staff in general.

He added: We won the King of Spain Cup, which is a good achievement and we are proud of it, but we left early from the Champions League, and lost the title of “La Liga” in a dramatic way that cannot be understood or imagined. Laporta threatened, saying: You will see many decisions very soon, specifically, starting next week, and once the last round of La Liga is over, I will comment after that on these decisions and explain the reasons for their taking. He said: We have to work hard and diligently, in order to build a strong team of fighters who are able to compete, strongly in the Champions League, and at the local level.

He added: When I say that we have reached the end of a stage or era, I say so, because I am completely convinced that changes have become necessary at this stage.

The Goal Global website stated in its French version that Laporta will meet Dutch coach Ronald Koeman as soon as the last game in the Spanish League ends next Sunday, and then he will start taking a series of reform decisions in the framework of the direction that the club wants to follow in the 2021-2022 season.

The site added that pressure is increasing strongly on Koeman, after the collapse the team witnessed in the race to compete for the title of “La Liga”, and he may find himself without work, as of next week, after his team presented a lackluster performance during the last rounds of the local competition, the last of which was the defeat from Celta Vigo 1-2, which ousted “Barca” from the competition for the title.

The site expected that there will be a new coach, and that quite a few large cadres in the dressing room will leave, with the conclusion of new contracts with “super” stars, who can restore “Barca” to its natural position.

The site commented on that by saying: We have to wait for a revolution in Barcelona and decisions of heavy caliber.