Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

As of midnight today, Argentine star Lionel Messi will not be a player in Paris Saint-Germain, as his contract expires at the end of the day, June 30, thus ending a two-year adventure in the “Princes’ Park”, which he was not fully satisfied with, but rather described as difficult.

And Leo’s future has become known from now on, as he will play within a few weeks with the Inter Miami jersey in the American League, to completely end the story of his return to his old club and his first home, Barcelona.

In an interview with the “Onz” program on the Spanish televsion “Sport 3”, Juan Laporta, president of Barca, spoke on several issues related to the Catalan club, and during his speech he was keen to confirm that Messi’s first desire was to return to the “Camp Nou”, and he said: « Messi went through a difficult period in Paris, and his father told me that his son did not want to go through such pressures again, and we respected that. He commented, “Whether or not he succeeds in Inter Miami, Barcelona will remain his home.”

Laporta stressed that the club intends to hold an official farewell party for the Argentine legend, in honor of him for all the titles and championships he presented to the club. He said, “We are working in coordination with Messi’s representatives in this regard in order to produce the ceremony in the best way, but not now, but when the (Spotify Camp Nou) opens at the end of 2024, after the renovations.” It is known that Barcelona will play the new season at the “Louis Companes” Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc.

And when the broadcaster asked him a question about his choice not to renew Messi for the first time in the summer of 2021, before his departure to Paris, Laporta said: “These are fateful and decisive decisions that I must take according to the club’s interest first, and at that time the club’s interest was more important than the renewal of Messi, and it should be Always so.”

Laporta spoke about midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the Inter Milan player, and said: “We rejected him because of his high price, and his preference for the Saudi victory over Barcelona. As for the two deals, Joshua Kimmich, the German midfielder of Bayern Munich, and Martin Zubimendi, the Real Sociedad player, we could not complete them as a result of the financial restrictions imposed on the club. Because of exceeding the (salary ceiling).