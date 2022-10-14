Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​stated in an interview granted this afternoon to Barça TV that confidence in coach Xavi Hernández “is intact” after the Barça team was practically left out of the Champions League after drawing with Inter at the Camp Nou. “The team is still alive, but I’m sad and angry that we didn’t win despite scoring three goals,” he argued. “The players have to adapt to a system and the coach knows a lot about making the team progress; he is a man who knows the house and as a person he is excellent. He will get better and give us success”, he closed regarding Xavi.

“Now we have to change our minds and think about the League, which has become our priority objective”, continued Laporta. “On Sunday we go to Madrid as first in the championship. The one at the Bernabéu is one of the games we like, it’s fun; the one who wins comes out reinforced and the one who loses, touched. It will serve to see the reaction capacity of the team. It is a great opportunity and a good result would consolidate the project”. The Barça president underlined his support for the squad: “We have very good players, but this team is still developing; We are already working on the winter market to improve it and make it more powerful”, added Laporta.

The Barça president’s message appealed for unity after the captains Busquets and Piqué were singled out at the committee meeting on Sunday and in the match against Inter: “If they are captains it is because they have given a lot to Barcelona. They deserve all my respect and admiration.” Laporta also announced: “This Sunday marks the 18th anniversary of Messi’s debut and we are thinking of some details. I will see him on Monday in Paris for the Ballon d’Or gala”. The Barcelona president refused to speak in any case of the possible return of the Argentine to the Camp Nou: “He is from PSG and we would not do anyone any favors; You have to respect him.”

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, will wear the emblem of the singer Drake on their shirt for the match against Madrid due to the agreement signed with Spotify. “He is a reference star with 50,000 million reproductions. It is going to be a world reference event”, specified Laporta, who on the other hand commented that the negative impact due to the elimination of the Champions League would not be 35 million but “less because we would compensate it with new sponsorships”.

