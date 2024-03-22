The current president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, gave an interview to the newspaper yesterday Sports world, in which he spoke about the more than probable signing of Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid. The top culé leader considered the arrival of the French player as “a problem”, and stated that an operation of these characteristics could distort the merengue locker room.
It is clear that Laporta has spoken forcefully and without leaving anyone indifferent. To the question of whether he was envious of the signing, the culé president has flatly denied, adding that what he has is a certain “intuition”, stating verbatim:
More news on the transfer market
“You have to sell a player, right? Because they are not both going to play in the same place and they are also very marked players. (Talking about Mbappé and Vinicius sharing a position on the field and that the two cannot play together). And speaking of the numbers there will be, this distorts the locker room for sure. “That's not a gift.”
It seems evident that Joan Laporta has no concerns, or at least that's what he wants to pretend, with the arrival of the French star to the white team, and even believes that the signing could ultimately be detrimental for Real Madrid.
Only time will tell if these statements by the president of FC Barcelona had some truth or if they ended up turning against him. What does seem increasingly clear is that Kylian Mbappé will end up arriving at Real Madrid this summer to form a dream team and join up with world stars such as Vinicius or Bellingham. The white team is preparing for the most exciting operation since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, and the merengue fans cannot resist the desire to see the French player dressed in the white shirt at the Santiago Bernabéu, in what would be a historic day in the capital of Spain.
#Laporta #speaks #Mbappé39s #signing #Real #Madrid #Mbappé #distort #Madrid39s #locker #room
Leave a Reply