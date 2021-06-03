Barcelona (Reuters)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said today, Thursday, that coach Ronald Koeman will continue with the team next season, after agreeing to extend the contract, a shocking statement to most Barcelona fans around the world, who wanted the coach to leave and appoint a new coach.

Koeman, appointed by former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu in August, led the club to the Copa del Rey victory in his first season with the club, but Barcelona finished disappointingly third in La Liga, prompting speculation the club might be looking for a replacement.

Last month, Laporta said changes were imminent at the club and refused to back the coach publicly, citing the club’s need for more time to assess matters, but ended the uncertainty after the club agreed to renew the coach’s contract after a board meeting.

Laporta said in a press conference: “After the period of reflection that we requested after the end of the season, we decided to allow Ronald Koeman to continue under the terms of his current contract. .