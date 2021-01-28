New chapter in the epistolary crossing of threats and accusations between the president of the Manager, Carles Tusquets, and the candidate, Joan Laporta. The former Blaugrana leader sent a new letter to Tusquets this afternoon, in a much more conciliatory tone and trying to reduce the tension of recent days regarding whether or not to sign Eric García in the winter market, but with a final ‘recadito’ that surely will not have been to the liking of the current top leader of the club.

‘La Vanguardia’ has had access to this new letter from Laporta to Tusquets, where he regrets that his reflections and observations on the letter he sent on January 22 to the president of the Manager “you have considered them threats”, emphasizing that his intention was only “to highlight the limits that, in my opinion, the Management Commission has”.

In any case, he urges you to put your five senses in the organization of “the most complex elections in the history of the club”, reminding him that as president of the Manager he has “the responsibility to organize them with the utmost transparency and diligence.”

However, the conciliatory tone of the letter is diluted in the last paragraph, where he assures that he is seeing an altered Tusquets in the last days in front of the Manager: “Carles, I understand that your nervousness is motivated because you are living in a situation that is not easy at all.”

Now it remains to be seen if Tusquets answers Laporta’s letter or if he considers this issue to be settled and definitively shelves the matter.