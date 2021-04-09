Eleven years later, Joan Laporta is ready to re-experience a Clásico from the box as president of Barça. Against Madrid he had a bad time in the capital (that 4-1 in the hall in 2008), but pthe joys dominated. From Xavi’s 1-2 in 2004, to 0-2 in the 2009-10 season (the last he lived in the Bernabéu box), going through the 0-3 of applause for Ronaldinho and the 2-6 of ecstasy in the 2008-09 season that closed LaLiga and paved the way for one of the only two sextets in history (the other was just signed by Bayern).

Elected new president of Barça on March 7, Laporta has returned, at 58, as a bison. Together with his presidential cabinet, which includes Jordi Finestres, Manana Girgadze and Enric Masip, he spends long hours in the Camp Nou offices and has his future CEO, Ferran Reverter, and Mateo Alemany working at full speed, who will be the key man in the planning of the football team. Pending to know the real economic situation of the club, he begins to lay the foundations of what he wants to be an audacious project that shakes the structures of Barça and gives it a jump in time. A more digital and innovative Barça, which removes the Barçagate label and the beatings that have left it out of Europe in recent years.

Laporta set foot again in Madrid, a city that paradoxically was key in his campaign to return to the presidency. The new president asked his advisor, Lluís Carrasco, for a publicity campaign abroad to boost the candidacy of Estimem el Barça. Laporta, however, was thinking of Barcelona. Carrasco went further and had the idea of ​​taking her to Madrid. He even thought about the Bernabéu, now under construction, but that would have been too much. There were two options, the Puerta del Sol or a nearby location at the Bernabéu. And there they struck the final blow. On the Paseo de la Habana there was an ideal façade that allowed advertising of a height of fifteen floors next to the Bernabéu. The canvas cost 70,000 euros. Since Laporta’s candidacy, it was calculated that 20 million euros should have been spent on an advertising campaign to obtain that impact. This is how Laporta began to earn a return to the box. Although what Laporta really likes is winning. That is why he has come down to the locker room this week to harangue the players. He does not want the “desire to see you again” remain in a sentence.