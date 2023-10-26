The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, in the box during the Champions League match, this Wednesday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Conpanys. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

The stock market journey of Barça Media, the content subsidiary of FC Barcelona, ​​is being quite an odyssey before becoming a reality. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, has signed new agreements with the Swiss capital company Mountain & Co I Acquisition, the supposed vehicle of the operation, given the repeated non-payment of 40 million dollars that the German firm Libero Football had to contribute. The objective is to save the operation even if that money does not arrive in the form of a contribution of new capital.

mountains has registered the new contract with Barça in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). FC Barcelona and Mountain already renegotiated the operation for the first time in September, as EL PAÍS reported. Then, the parties gave each other until October 10 to receive the 40 million Libero, which should be used to purchase a stake in the Bridgeburg company, where Barça’s content business is now located. The money, however, did not arrive, which left the operation on hold and gave the club the power to break the agreement with Mountain.

Now, the two parties have sat down to try to save the IPO by introducing the necessary modifications. The new agreement modifies five clauses of the contract, many of them to review the financial requirements of the complex operation that should end with Barça Media as a company listed on the Nasdaq and domiciled in the Netherlands, although with the management of its business in Barcelona. .

The minimum income condition (i.e. the requirement that FCB or its subsidiaries receive the €40 million) can now be met through various sources, and is only required to be met upon closing of the business combination. . Previously, Barça had to receive that money for the sale of a stake to Libero within set deadlines that have not been respected.

The previous minimum cash condition, intended to cover expenses, has been adjusted to require that Barça Media has no less than €90 million in cash at closing, a threshold that will be reduced by any cash received by FCB in relation to the transactions. contemplated and will be measured before payment of any transaction expenses.

In addition, the previous right of unilateral termination of the FCB, introduced in the September renegotiation, has been abolished. In the new version, the contract allows Barcelona to break the agreement if financing of 40 million euros has not been received or committed before December 31, 2023. “The parties believe that these modifications reflect the general strength of the collaboration in course between Mountain and FC Barcelona, ​​highlighting the shared vision of the parties and the commitment to Barça Media,” indicates the documentation registered with the SEC.

The main shareholder of Mountain & Co I Acquisition (a Spac, a company created expressly to undertake an acquisition) is its promoter, the German businessman Cornelius Boersch, who controls 17.6% through several companies. But the decision is in the hands of four hedge funds (three from New York and one from Chicago) that control more than half of the shares.

Mountain & Co Acquisition is currently domiciled in the Cayman Islands. For the operation to go ahead, its shareholders must approve it. Some of them have abandoned ship and have asked for their shares to be refunded. The company through which the process was going to be channeled has received a notice from regulators, who threaten to exclude the firm from the Nasdaq Global Market for failing to comply with the minimum requirements for dissemination of its capital after the flight of investors. The rule requires a minimum of 400 total holders to continue trading on said market.

Barça Media’s content business is valued at 900 million euros, according to the terms of the operation. It will encompass what is now Barça Vision, Barça Studios and Barça eSports. The company will be directed by Toni Cruz. In your business there are audiovisual content (including interviews, photographs, documentaries, fiction series, live shows, podcastsradio broadcasts…), tokens of different types (that is, Barça cryptocurrencies that grant either certain participation rights in the club or serve as means of payment), NFT (non-fungible digital assets), avatars, content to exploit on virtual reality platforms, augmented reality or in the metaverse… The agreement also includes content for eSports, including the organization of tournaments and ticket sales for them, and video games for the web, consoles, computers and the metaverse.

