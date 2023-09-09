Barça Media’s IPO is going to be an obstacle course. The first hurdle to jump seemed the decisive shareholders’ meeting next week of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp, the company with which the content business of the club chaired by Joan Laporta will merge. Before that, however, complications have already arisen that have been about to ruin the operation. Barça did not receive 40 million that it should have entered before August 29, so it sent a letter warning that it did not feel obliged to go ahead with what was agreed, as reported by Mountain to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). After “good faith negotiations”, a new agreement has been reached, but many hurdles remain to be overcome.

Clause 7.3.e of the agreement established that Barça should receive three payments of approximately 20 million each for minority stakes in its content business: two on August 11 and another for August 21, although the term was automatically extended to August 29 by contributing the first 10 million. Of these amounts, only 20 million entered on August 11, the day of the signing of the complex agreements with various gangs that should end Barça Media listing on the Nasdaq and with its headquarters in the Netherlands.

Given the lack of receipt of the other 40 million within the agreed period, Barça sent a letter to Mountain. In it, he warned that “neither the income condition nor the deadline had been met” and that Barça and its subsidiaries “were not obliged by virtue of the business combination agreement to consummate the operations contemplated therein”. , as recognized by the company based in the Cayman Islands. For a moment, the entire financial engineering operation of Barça to achieve more income and list Barça Media was on the wing.

“After good faith negotiations on compliance” with the conditions, Barça and Mountain have renegotiated the agreement, indicates the firm that is listed on the Nasdaq and will serve to host Barça’s content business. Now, the term to receive the outstanding 40 million is extended until October 10. However, the road is not clear: “There is no guarantee that the additional third-party financing necessary to meet the income condition will be obtained before the cut-off date,” Mountain warns. “Furthermore, until the income condition is met, FC Barcelona may, at its sole and absolute discretion, terminate the business combination agreement at any time,” he adds.

Before that date, the next obstacle is the Mountain shareholders’ meeting, which, as EL PAÍS announced, will be held on September 14 in a small office on the outskirts of Wilmington (Delaware). The first item on the agenda is to extend the deadline to close the complex operation until March 9, 2024. Mountain’s promoters say that if their proposals are not approved, the firm will be liquidated.

The main shareholder of Mountain & Co I Acquisition (a Spac, a company created expressly to undertake an acquisition) is its promoter, the German businessman Cornelius Boersch, who controls 17.6% through various companies. But the decision is in the hands of four hedge funds (three from New York and one from Chicago) that control more than half of the shares: Calamos Investment Trust (11.1%), Highbridge Capital Management (11.5%), Saba Capital Management (14.0%) and Glazer Capital (13.9%). In the event that the extension does not go ahead, there is another proposal on the agenda that would allow a simple majority to decide on an adjournment of the meeting to try to gather more votes.

Even if the extension of the term is approved, that will allow shareholders to request the redemption of their shares, which would further complicate an operation that still must be approved by another shareholders’ meeting to be called later. The council has warned that the promoter has a special interest in closing an operation even if it is not profitable for the rest of the shareholders, since with it they can earn a lot of money even if investors lose it.

Mountain & Co Acquisition is currently domiciled in the Cayman Islands. If investors approve the operation, after several exchanges of securities (for which Barça provides tax exemptions), Barça Media will be a company domiciled in the Netherlands and listed on the Nasdaq, although with residence in Spain for corporate tax purposes and with a Spanish subsidiary that manages the business.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter