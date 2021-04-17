Berlin (dpa)

Barcelona club president Juan Laporta expressed his conviction that Lionel Messi, the star of the team, will sign a new contract to stay at the Catalan club.

Messi’s 33-year-old contract with the team expires at the end of the current season, but the player’s future with the Catalan team does not seem settled at all, in light of the strong attempts by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to join the player.

Despite this, Laporta remains keen and insistent on concluding a new contract with Messi, who spent all of his football career so far at Camp Nou, the stronghold of Barcelona.

When asked about the position of Messi, winner of the Golden Ball award for the best player in the world six times, from renewal, Laporta answered in statements to «Deportes Quattro»: Everything is going well, and I will do everything I can and within the capabilities of the club to keep him, this What we do, Messi is motivated, he is an exceptional person, and I am convinced he will want to stay in Barcelona.

Messi is currently the top scorer in the Spanish League with 23 goals, and has made eight goals over the 28 matches he has played with Barcelona in the competition this season so far.