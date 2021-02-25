Two months after hanging his ‘You want to see you again’ in the ground zero of Madrid, Laporta reappeared in a formal presentation of his team in which he scored a few goals. Apart from the support of the bright faces of Barcelona, ​​the presence of Mateo Alemany caught my attention, who brings good marks from his management at Mallorca and Valencia. He did not anticipate what role he would be in, but his presence gives the project renown and solvency. There was also Albert Benaiges, the guru to whom the best harvests of La Masía are owed, whom Víctor Font had counted on to develop his club model.

Laporta acts with an undeniable ‘Kennedy’ air. He knows that his presence evokes a glorious time, still recent and longed for, and exudes optimism. Properly retreaded, it has an air that is still young but strained by a maturity that gives it the calm that it lacked in its day. Yesterday he did not even go to the expulsion rag in Bergamo that someone handed him. He has passed debates (now he will attend the three planned for the official campaign, one on Barça TV, another on the Godó Group and one more on TV3). While Freixa and Font faced each other here and there he has been spinning this convincing group that he presented yesterday on an appropriate date.

Freixa relaunched its campaign yesterday with an aggressive style that includes claims such as the promise to fight against the ‘VARentino’ or allusions to Luz de Gas (a night room in which Laporta scattered beautifully in glory days) and Reus, sunk by Oliver, Laporta’s right hand man in his day. Víctor Font, who had been preparing his model for a long time with the advice of Xavi and Benaiges, has not managed to present them as his own and exclusive letter. Today the campaign begins, Sunday 7 will be the elections. Laporta hit two months ago, and he did it again yesterday. He has the face of a relaxed winner.