Breno Melo It could be the great bet of Joan Laporta, who seeks to reinforce the squad with young Brazilian talent and beyond Endrick there are other interesting men. A few months ago the Barcelona also got a call option on Angelo Y Kaiky, from Saints. As reported Sport Balloonthe president of Barcelona met with Ferdinand Matosrepresentative of the Gremio soccer player, just 16 years old, and the former soccer player decoration was also present at the appointment.

The growth of melo in recent months has caused the gaucho team to have cataloged him as one of the best promises of his quarry now that the team is experiencing a difficult moment after being relegated to the B-series and he needs talent trained in his factory to avoid expenses that make his return to the elite even more difficult. For these reasons, Gremio set a clause of 40 million euros last year for the footballer who wears the number 10 shirt on his team. Under-17.

The attacker’s contract was extended until 2024. One year before melo he will come of age and only then could he leave the country to continue his career in European football.

During the visit of Matos to Barcelona the club showed him the facilities and also attended the Camp Nou to victory over Atletico Madrid. Guild Y Barcelona In recent years they have negotiated for various players such as Arthur, who arrived at the Blaugrana club.

On the field, he stands out for his skill with the ball, driven with speed, close to the foot and with ease in dribbling. He is right-handed and needs to improve the use of his left foot, but it is difficult to stop when he starts. As reported by Globoesporte, Brene melo He has developed physically in the last year with a treatment that has allowed him to gain height.