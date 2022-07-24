The president of the Catalan club makes the fans dream.

On the sidelines of the Clasico played in Las Vegas in a friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelonathe president of the blaugrana club Joan Laporta got to speak to ESPN also of Lionel Messi and of a future possibility of seeing him again in the Catalan jersey.

PROSPECT – “I believe, hope and hope that the Messi chapter at Barcelona is not over,” he said The door. “And I believe it is our responsibility that this chapter remains open, that it does not close definitively, and that it reserves for us a much more splendid ending than it actually was”.

DEBT – The number one then continued on a personal level, always in the return key of La Pulce: “If I feel indebted to Messi? Yes. Morally, as Barcelona president, I made the right choice, but on a personal level I think I am still indebted to him. “ See also WRC | Ott Tanak brings Hyundai back to victory at the Italian Rally

We will see what will happen to the seven times Golden Ball for which there is talk of various hypotheses for the future from the renewal with PSG for another season up to the MLS and, now, also of the sensational return to Barcelona …

