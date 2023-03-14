Laporta has once again been the protagonist in a new act, as his behavior has been since the beginning of the ”Negreira Case” a month ago, his speech has been victimizing. Joan continues in her thirteen, speeches to raise awareness and give hope to the culé mass, but there is no evidence anywhere. What’s more, we are still waiting for it to come out with that statement that is currently conspicuous by its absence. Here we leave you the latest statements:
“What happens is that some, motivated by envy, are trying to erode our reputation with campaigns carried out in bad faith. The feeling barcelonista It is neither bought nor sold, but it does not get dirty either. And recently there are ferocious attacks to dirty our shield that have nothing to do with reality. And the Board of Directors of this club will defend it ”, assures the culé president.
“Don’t think that I get excited out of weakness, I get excited because I really want to face all the scoundrels that are staining our shield. Let no one think that it is due to weakness”, said the top manager of Barça.
What is clear is that two plus two equals four. The clues begin to lead the investigations towards the truth. It was paid for some reports that never reached the hands of Ernesto Valverde or Luis Enrique, who are going to have to testify. In addition, the latest information indicates that Enriquez Negreira withdrew half a million euros in black money and the route is unknown.
