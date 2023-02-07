The 75th anniversary gala of MD enjoyed the presence of a multitude of football personalities from around FC Barcelona, including Joan Laporta, who was encouraged to answer a series of questions:
“We are doing well and we would have already signed it at the beginning to reach the middle of the championship and be with 53 points and eight points behind the second. What happens is that we still need a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of commitment. Xavi is doing excellently “The truth is that he took the team at a time of maximum difficulty and is also bringing together a series of players in a fantastic way. Commitment and team spirit”
Joan Laporta was the one who commissioned the Legend Trophy to Ronaldinho Gaúcho.
“I dream of winning LaLiga this year and we are on the right track. We have to work and work well, we have to have a team like my board of directors and the club’s workers who try to help Barça progress”
“You have found an award-winner who represented the resurrection of Barça. You will always be the smile of Barça. I want to thank you for these events giving relevance to our city”,
The president’s words support the news of a FC Barcelona that today is experiencing its best moment of form in recent years, with a team that has managed to perfectly mix the hunger of the youngest with the experience of those who They have spent years pulling the car of an entity that little by little is returning to where it deserves.
