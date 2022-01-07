As collected The Sun, one of the transfer market options for Barcelona is called Bruno Fernandes, represented by Jorge Mendes. “It is option number 1 if Haaland fails”, headlines the British tabloid. The Portuguese reached the Red devils in the winter market two years ago and immediately began to stand out in England, where he has 45 goals and 34 assists in 105 games.

The 27-year-old midfielder has gone from being one of the great stars of the Manchester United to be fiercely criticized. This season he has only scored five goals and has distributed nine assists. Since you scored a hat-trick On the opening day of the Premier League season, Fernandes has managed just two goals in 16 games.

Situation with Haaland

According to Cuatro revealed on January 4, Barça would have gotten Haaland’s yes for next season. Laporta would have reached the pact with Mino Raiola if Barça offers more than 100 million, the Norwegian would end up arriving at the Camp Nou. Haaland would sign for three years plus another two possible depending on the objectives and intention of the parties and would have an approximate salary of 30 million euros gross.

The Haaland operation, as the culé economy is, seems a priori complicated, as in its day happened with the renewal of Messi, who finally left for PSG and the culé president did not fulfill his electoral promise. And Mino Raiola plays in this Persian market with several decks at the same time, one of them, the Real Madrid. For this reason, Laporta works with a plan B offered in this case by Jorge Mendes. As with Haaland at Borussia, Manchester United’s season is being discreet and their qualification for the Champions is in the air. Bruno Fernandes was untouchable with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but not with Ralf Rangnick. For all this and if Haaland’s puzzle doesn’t quite fit, Laporta’s plan B could be Bruno Fernandes …